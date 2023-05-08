Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LESL. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

LESL stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. Research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,572 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

