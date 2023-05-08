Susquehanna Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $9.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lyft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.25 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Lyft Stock Down 19.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 134.14% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lyft by 17.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lyft by 567.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth about $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth about $80,839,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

