Mizuho Raises FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $230.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.07.

NYSE FLT opened at $231.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $251.61.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $135,367,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,537,000. BloombergSen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,825,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,825,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,388,000 after purchasing an additional 226,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

