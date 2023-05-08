Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Stock Performance

BLNK opened at $7.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $438.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.02. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 396,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $3,314,933.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,525,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,091,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Blink Charging by 73.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Blink Charging by 78.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blink Charging by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.