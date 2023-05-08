JMP Securities Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $29.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.97.

DraftKings Stock Up 15.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $24.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,748,520 shares of company stock worth $33,718,171. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,115,000 after purchasing an additional 314,790 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 346,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Recommended Stories

