Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $4.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 206.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

