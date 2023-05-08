DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $36.00 at Susquehanna

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.46% from the company’s previous close.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,305,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,748,520 shares of company stock worth $33,718,171 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

