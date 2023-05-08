Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $138,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $316.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.53 and its 200 day moving average is $316.79.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.32.

About Old Dominion Freight Line



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

