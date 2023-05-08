Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Lessened by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $99.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

