Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,414 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 292,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $27,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after acquiring an additional 662,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after acquiring an additional 440,902 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after acquiring an additional 410,082 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WEC opened at $96.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

