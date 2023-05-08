Glenview Trust Co Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303,523 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 63.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.