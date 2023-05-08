Glenview Trust Co Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of FCX opened at $36.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

