GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in GSK were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 197,918 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 56,742 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in GSK by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,877,793 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,126,000 after purchasing an additional 261,161 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 517.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GSK Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $36.98 on Monday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $45.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.
GSK Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.74) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.
GSK Profile
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- ImmunoGen Nearly Triples on Ovarian Cancer Drug Phase 3 Results
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
- DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.