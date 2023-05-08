Glenview Trust Co Purchases 3 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NVR were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 465.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,878,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,453,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,852.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,533.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,999.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,986.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $116.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total transaction of $12,469,220.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,520,998.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total transaction of $12,469,220.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,520,998.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,047 shares of company stock worth $60,917,852 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.