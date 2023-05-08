Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $75.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.17.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.97%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.