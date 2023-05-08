Glenview Trust Co Sells 2,718 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
