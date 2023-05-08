Glenview Trust Co Sells 2,718 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.