Glenview Trust Co Acquires 1,041 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4,905.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 122,598 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $118.33 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average of $121.90.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

