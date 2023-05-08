Glenview Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $183.86 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.27 and a 200-day moving average of $196.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Further Reading

