Glenview Trust Co Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 213,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 461,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $1,941,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE KKR opened at $51.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

