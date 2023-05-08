Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Lifted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Yum China were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum China by 140.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $62.58 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.61.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at $812,250,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,158,741 shares of company stock valued at $72,194,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

