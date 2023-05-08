Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,924,000 after buying an additional 357,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,516,000 after buying an additional 247,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRI stock opened at $153.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

