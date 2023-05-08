Glenview Trust Co Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after buying an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce Stock Performance
Salesforce stock opened at $197.59 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $200.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 940.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.34 and a 200-day moving average of $164.27.
Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce
In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $123,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,724,219,323.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,206 shares of company stock worth $8,761,997 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
