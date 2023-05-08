Glenview Trust Co Lowers Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $96.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.09. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $105.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

