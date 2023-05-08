Glenview Trust Co Has $473,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,767,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,300,000 after buying an additional 92,079 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $168.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.28. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

