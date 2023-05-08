Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.
D.R. Horton Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $108.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $111.25.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
