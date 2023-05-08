Glenview Trust Co Buys 1,039 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after buying an additional 476,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,723,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $787,140,000 after buying an additional 427,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 102.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 441,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,503,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $105.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.25. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

