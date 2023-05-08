iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,779 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 49,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,321,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

HYG opened at $74.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.63. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $80.19.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

