PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,416 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 8.94% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFUS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $765,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MFUS opened at $37.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $121.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.92.

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

