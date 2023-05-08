Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,835 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPX opened at $80.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $94.96.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

