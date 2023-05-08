Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,277 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $107.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

