Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 97,054 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,650,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 680,167 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

GSIE opened at $31.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

