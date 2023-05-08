Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $208.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.12.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

