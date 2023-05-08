Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 363 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,126 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 104,117 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of American Express by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,831,972 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $267,651,000 after acquiring an additional 151,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Trading Up 2.6 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Shares of AXP opened at $152.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.88. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.