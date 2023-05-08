Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.38 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,667 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $81.65 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

