Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 121.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,394 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,733 shares of company stock valued at $35,881,517 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $97.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

