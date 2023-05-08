Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $74.16 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $71.26.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

