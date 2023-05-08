Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 688 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after buying an additional 1,044,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after buying an additional 581,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,080,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,837,000 after buying an additional 2,153,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

