Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $244,319,000 after acquiring an additional 136,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,285,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $222,578,000 after acquiring an additional 279,825 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $229.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.04. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

