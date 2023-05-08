Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECGet Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $114.13 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

