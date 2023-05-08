Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.94 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $167.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.38 and a 200-day moving average of $161.60. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.