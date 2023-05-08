Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $1.54 on Top Exchanges

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00005533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $193.70 million and $8.56 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 134,183,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,383,988 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/band-protocol) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

