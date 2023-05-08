Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $106.17 on Major Exchanges

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Quant token can now be purchased for $106.17 or 0.00380265 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $15.65 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001365 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,881,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “QNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.