Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Head to Head Analysis

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -21.75% -17.56% -13.87% Alight -1.98% 3.56% 1.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Marchex and Alight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 0 0 N/A Alight 0 0 5 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alight has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.06%. Given Alight’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alight is more favorable than Marchex.

56.8% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Alight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Marchex has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marchex and Alight’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $52.17 million 1.54 -$8.24 million ($0.26) -7.15 Alight $3.13 billion 1.57 -$62.00 million ($0.14) -63.00

Marchex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alight. Alight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marchex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alight beats Marchex on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries. It delivers data insights and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support its customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company was founded by Russell C. Horowitz, Ethan A. Caldwell, Peter Christothoulou, and John Keister on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. It offers employer solutions comprising integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellbeing, and payroll; and professional services, including cloud deployment and consulting offerings that provides human capital and financial platforms, as well as cloud advisory and deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms, such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

