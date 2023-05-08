Head to Head Comparison: Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) vs. Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Leonardo DRS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $33.18 million 0.78 -$157.29 million ($0.56) -0.14 Leonardo DRS $2.69 billion 1.52 $405.00 million $2.16 7.28

Volatility & Risk

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit. Virgin Orbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Leonardo DRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94% Leonardo DRS 17.18% 9.48% 5.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Virgin Orbit and Leonardo DRS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 1 0 0 0 1.00 Leonardo DRS 0 0 4 0 3.00

Virgin Orbit currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 13,554.10%. Leonardo DRS has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.31%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than Leonardo DRS.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats Virgin Orbit on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

