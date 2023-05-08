Danaos (DAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $252.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.70 million. Danaos had a net margin of 56.30% and a return on equity of 29.09%. On average, analysts expect Danaos to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Danaos Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of DAC opened at $56.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Danaos has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $87.11.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 11.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 53,186 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $953,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 270,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 44,739 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading

