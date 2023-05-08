Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Shares of ALTR opened at $68.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,352,672.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $351,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,718 shares of company stock valued at $21,987,353 in the last 90 days. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 91.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the software’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

