Wedbush Cuts Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Price Target to $90.00

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s previous close.

WD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $66.43 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $115.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 398.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

