Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded at UBS Group

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Pentair Stock Performance

Pentair stock opened at $57.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Pentair by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

