Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Get Rating) by 147.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,312,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 51,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 44,004 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

GMOM opened at $28.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.38.

About Cambria Global Momentum ETF

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

