Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 537,042 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.1% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $54.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.